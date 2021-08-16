Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.16.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

