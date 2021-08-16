Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Surmodics worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 129.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 184,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.05, a PEG ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

