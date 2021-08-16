SVB Leerink Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $38.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

