SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $22.93 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

