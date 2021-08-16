Swap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $261.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $358,596.23 and approximately $261.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00138181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00160108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99925673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.00919281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.15 or 0.06927825 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,791,363 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

