Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 408.2% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

