Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Boosted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.