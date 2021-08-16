T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $229.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter results were driven by higher revenues, backed by an increase in investment advisory fees. T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Further, the company is debt free with sufficient liquidity, enabling it in carrying out impressive capital-deployment activities. However, elevated operating costs act as a headwind. Regulatory pressure across investment-management industry is also a concern for T. Rowe Price.”

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $219.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.