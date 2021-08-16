Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Target has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $12.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $261.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

