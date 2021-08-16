TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $40.01 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

