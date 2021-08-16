TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $40.01 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
