TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

TSE:TRP opened at C$60.12 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$65.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

