TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

