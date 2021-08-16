TD Securities Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$54.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.13.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$45.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$29.30 and a 52-week high of C$62.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

