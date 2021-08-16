TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.65.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.