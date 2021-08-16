TD Securities Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Shares of BYDGF remained flat at $$193.18 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $198.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

