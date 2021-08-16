TD Securities Raises Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$16.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,875. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $234,243 in the last 90 days.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

