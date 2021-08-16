TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PETZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.25. 37,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

