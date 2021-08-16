TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $4.74 on Monday. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.