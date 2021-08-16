Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $143.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

