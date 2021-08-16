Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Financial Review

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Teleflex alerts:

This table compares Teleflex and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 13.06% 17.29% 8.33% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32%

81.9% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.75 $335.32 million $10.67 34.31 SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.52 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -13.99

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Teleflex and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $459.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.98%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Teleflex.

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.