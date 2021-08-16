Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

TELNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

