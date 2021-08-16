TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.64

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.64 and last traded at C$28.61, with a volume of 145092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.66.

Get TELUS alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm has a market cap of C$37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2482388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.