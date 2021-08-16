TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.70 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00139639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00158337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,525.76 or 1.00019049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00915413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.43 or 0.06952153 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.