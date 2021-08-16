Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.
NASDAQ TPST opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.