Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

