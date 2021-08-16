Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.32. 39,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

