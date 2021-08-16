Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,483.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,514.55. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $450,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

