Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,321 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $84.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

