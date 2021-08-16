Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $187.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Separately, decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

