Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.11 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

