Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sunrun by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

