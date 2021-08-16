Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KMI opened at $17.21 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

