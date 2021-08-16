Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

DFS opened at $135.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

