Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 428 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

