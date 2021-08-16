Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 874 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

