The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $234.46 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

