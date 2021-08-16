The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 146.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.