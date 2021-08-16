The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $406.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

