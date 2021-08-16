The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HNST. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. The Honest has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

