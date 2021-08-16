The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $47.91 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.