The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,930,520.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.64. 5,551,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The firm has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.