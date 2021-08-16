The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

