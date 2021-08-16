The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Guggenheim

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

