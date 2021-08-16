ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THMO opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 187.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.