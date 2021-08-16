TheStreet Lowers Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $969.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,895. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

