Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.
Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.
Shares of TRI stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.43.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
