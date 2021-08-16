Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.43.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

