thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.31 ($14.48).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

