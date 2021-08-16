Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TSBK opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

