Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$38.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.