TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $424.88 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00017032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $424.88 million and $18.07 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00921133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047004 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.