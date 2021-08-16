Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TOELY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,830. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

