Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TOELY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,830. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Story: Buyback

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.